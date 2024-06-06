Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 05:36 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 06:03 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25

Govt eyes 4,000 rental-based flats for low-income people

Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 05:36 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 06:03 PM

The government has decided to construct 4,032 rental-based residential flats for low-income individuals during the new fiscal year.

Bangladesh Budget 2024–25 Prices Up & Down
Read more

Budget FY25: Prices up, prices down

If approved, the flats will be constructed at Tongi, Gazipur, Shyampur, and Kadamtali in Dhaka, Chanpara in Narayanganj and Khulna's Haringhata area, said Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali in his budget speech today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meanwhile, construction work of 4,856 residential flats for government officials and employees is underway in the current fiscal 2023-24.

Corporate tax cut to 25%
Read more

Corporate tax cut to 25%

Moreover, over the past 15 years, 7,500 residential flats have been constructed for government officials and employees, the minister said.

Steps have been taken to construct integrated office buildings in all districts to ensure proper land utilisation, the minister added.

Since 1997, 578,312 landless and homeless families have been rehabilitated under projects like Ashrayan and Gucchhogram, he added.

Related topic:
low income peopleBudget 2024-2025Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Computer job

National Budget FY25: Three-year tax exemption for cashless tech jobs

2h ago
First Tk 3.5 lakh in income still tax free

First Tk 3.5 lakh in income still tax free

3h ago
Pay 15% tax, white black money

Pay 15% tax to whiten black money

3h ago
The broiler chicken has seen an increase in price at the farmer level over the past one week while there is also a shortage in market against the demand

Low-Income People: Broiler chicken going off menu

1y ago
আইএমএফের শর্ত পূরণ করেই সরকারের এই বাজেট: মেনন
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

আইএমএফের শর্ত পূরণ করেই সরকারের এই বাজেট: মেনন

‘আমার কাছে মনে হলো, দায়টা জনগণের ওপর রেখে দেওয়া হয়েছে। জনগণ নিজেরা সমাধান করুক।’

২১ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

খেলাপি ঋণ রেকর্ড ১ লাখ ৮২ হাজার কোটি টাকা

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification