Govt eyes 4,000 rental-based flats for low-income people

The government has decided to construct 4,032 rental-based residential flats for low-income individuals during the new fiscal year.

If approved, the flats will be constructed at Tongi, Gazipur, Shyampur, and Kadamtali in Dhaka, Chanpara in Narayanganj and Khulna's Haringhata area, said Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali in his budget speech today.

Meanwhile, construction work of 4,856 residential flats for government officials and employees is underway in the current fiscal 2023-24.

Moreover, over the past 15 years, 7,500 residential flats have been constructed for government officials and employees, the minister said.

Steps have been taken to construct integrated office buildings in all districts to ensure proper land utilisation, the minister added.

Since 1997, 578,312 landless and homeless families have been rehabilitated under projects like Ashrayan and Gucchhogram, he added.