Budget share for home ministry sees slight drop

The proposed budget share for the 2024-25 fiscal year for the home ministry has been slightly decreased in terms of the total budget compared to the outgoing fiscal year.

In the last fiscal year, the proposed budget for the ministry's two divisions --Public Security and Security Service -- was Tk 29,860 crore, which was 3.91 percent of the total proposed budget.

The proposed budget for this fiscal year is Tk 31,014 crore, which is 3.89 percent of the total proposed budget.

The government proposed a Tk 79,7000 crore national budget for this fiscal year while a Tk 76,1785 crore budget for the last fiscal year.

The proposed budget for the fiscal years 2024-25 shows that Tk 26,877 crore has been allocated for the Public Security division, while the remaining Tk 4,137 crore is for the Security Service division.

These allocations include state agencies providing security and emergency services such as police, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Fire Service and Civil Defence.

In this fiscal year, the major projects, which will be implemented with importance, include the construction of Barishal Metropolitan and Khulna District police lines, nine residential tower buildings in different places of the country for Bangladesh police, and nine residential tower buildings in the Dhaka Metropolitan area for Bangladesh Police.

The construction of the Counter Terrorism and International Prevention Center of Bangladesh police have also been given importance.

The Annual Development Budget (ADB) has also seen a slight decrease from last year. The total budget for this year's ADB is Tk 3,139 crore, which is only 1.18 percent of the total ADB allocation.

In the outgoing fiscal year, the total ADB was Tk 3,258 crore, which was 1.23 percent of the total ADB allocation.