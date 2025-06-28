The poetry of rain
What would happen or not, if I weren't born,
The earth would move round the Sun
The sky would become cloudy
It would rain in the rains
But seeing that rain my little son aged one year and a half
Wouldn't excitedly utter, poison, poison Baba!
As
If I weren't born, he wouldn't see this earth.
But that we weren't born
Would remain unknown to the world!
The pains of our birth
And the pride of not being born,
No one could have imagined at all.
Thus the world would move around the Sun
The sky would become Cloudy
It would rain in the rains
And the rest of this poem would be written by someone else.
Translated from Bangla by Alamgir Mohammad.
Alamgir Mohammad teaches Literature at the tertiary level.
