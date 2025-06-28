The poetry of rain

What would happen or not, if I weren't born,

The earth would move round the Sun

The sky would become cloudy

It would rain in the rains

But seeing that rain my little son aged one year and a half

Wouldn't excitedly utter, poison, poison Baba!

As

If I weren't born, he wouldn't see this earth.

But that we weren't born

Would remain unknown to the world!

The pains of our birth

And the pride of not being born,

No one could have imagined at all.

Thus the world would move around the Sun

The sky would become Cloudy

It would rain in the rains

And the rest of this poem would be written by someone else.



Translated from Bangla by Alamgir Mohammad.

Alamgir Mohammad teaches Literature at the tertiary level.