Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 10, 2024 11:04 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 11:49 AM

Bangladesh

Quota protest: Students block Science Lab intersection

Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 10, 2024 11:04 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 11:49 AM
Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Hundreds of students of Dhaka College and nearby institutions blocked the road in the capital's Science Lab area this morning, protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

They started their march from the Dhaka College campus and took position at Science Lab intersection around 10:36 am, reports our correspondent from spot. The blockade at the busy intersection caused severe traffic congestion, with tailbacks on all roads leading to the intersection.

Quota Reform Demo: Protesters set to resume blockade today
Quota Reform Demo: Protesters set to resume blockade today

Students staged a sit-in on the road, chanting slogans like "We want merit-based recruitment, no quotas except for the disabled", "Students' action, direct action", and "No more tears for the meritorious", among others.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Students are blocking buses, private cars, and rickshaws, only allowing ambulances to pass.

Since morning, students have been gathering on the college campus. At 10:30am, they marched to the Science Lab area and blocked the road, carrying the national flag and placards.

The leaders are announcing through loudspeakers that they will block the road both in the morning and evening today. Only emergency service vehicles will be allowed to pass.

Bangla Blockade Student protest against quota system reinstatement students protest against quota system freedom fighter quota in govt jobs
