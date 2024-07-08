Movements that cause public suffering should be avoided: Quader

The ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said programmes like the anti-quota movement that cause public suffering should be avoided.

"The court scrapped the circular that abolished the quota system. The government has appealed against that decision. Creating public suffering by blocking roads should be avoided until the High Court delivers its verdict," Quader said.

He was addressing a press briefing held at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office.

Quader said he spoke with prime minister over the anti-quota movement and teachers' movement against their inclusion in the universal pension scheme yesterday.

He also said the government abolished all quotas by issuing a circular in 2018. Later, the children of seven freedom fighters appealed to the High Court demanding the reinstatement of the quota.

"The matter is under trial in the highest court of the country. We have to wait till the High Court verdict. We think the High Court will deliver its verdict after taking the real scenario into cognizance," said the AL second-in-command.

Quader alleged that some political issues have been added to the movement.

"BNP is trying to take advantage of this movement. They have extended their support which means joining the movement. Time will say who is involved and whether it's a part of a conspiracy or not," he added.

Awami League Joint General Secretaries Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nashim, Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur were present at the briefing among others.