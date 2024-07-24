PM invites Malaysia to fully manufacture Perodua cars in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today invited Malaysia to set up facilities to fully manufacture Perodua cars in Bangladesh.

She made the call when outgoing Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md Hashim paid a farewell call on her at her office this morning.

In the meeting, the envoy said the local PHP Motors is assembling Perodua cars here.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the meeting.

PHP Motors, a concern of PHP Family, has tied up with Perodua, a top Malaysian automobile brand, to assemble their cars and SUVs in Bangladesh and sell those in the local market.

In the meeting, the premier and the envoy also talked and remembered the longstanding and continuing relationship between two countries from the tenure of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

About the violence centring the quota reform movement, Hashim told the premier, "I've confidence in your ability in handling the current situation. You're tackling the situation well and it is purely Bangladesh's internal matter.

"She [the envoy] sees everything is under control," said the press secretary quoting the envoy as saying.

The high commissioner said Malaysian business entities' cumulative investment rose to $5 billion in Bangladesh.

She mentioned that a good number of Malaysian students are pursuing their studies in Agriculture universities, medical colleges and other institutions in Bangladesh.

To this end, the high commissioner extended her gratitude to the premier.

Highlighting their health facilities, the envoy said many of their hospitals are near Singapore, and considering the medicare services, cost is lower than them.

So, Bangladeshi people can avail the health facilities there as more than 70 of the physicians in Singapore are from Malaysia, she added.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.