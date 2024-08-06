Jaishankar to address parliament on Bangladesh situation

After addressing an all-party meeting, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to address the Lok Sabha at 3:30pm today, followed by the Rajya Sabha an hour later, to discuss the current situation in Bangladesh.

Jaishankar expressed hope for 'unanimous support' during the all-party meeting on the escalating situation in Bangladesh earlier today.

After her resignation as Bangladesh's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina arrived in India last evening and is expected to continue her journey to London, according to media reports.