Jaishankar briefs Lok Sabha members on Bangladesh ahead of parliament discussion

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today spoke at an all-party meeting in the Parliament House in New Delhi on the developments in Bangladesh, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled following countrywide student protests that escalated into an anti-government movement, killing hundreds.

After the meeting, Jaishankar wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter): "Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended."

The meeting that began at 10:00am local time was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi, T R Baalu of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Trinamool Congress, Misa Bharti of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Supriya Sule of Nationalist Congress Party, among others, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The meeting took place ahead of a possible discussion in parliament on Bangladesh today.

Congress MP Manish Tewari told reporters, "The situation in Bangladesh is serious. It is worrying for South Asia and East Asia. I hope that there would be a discussion on this in both houses of parliament and the government would facilitate it. It is important to discuss the Bangladesh issue."

Samajwadi Party lawmaker Virendra Singh said the developments in Bangladesh is a message for all countries who do not listen to people's voices.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji said, "Bangladesh is our neighbouring country. The government of India must take steps with patience and intellect in order to avoid any impact of the situation there in our country. They should discuss it with the opposition as well. In 1971, India stood with Bangladesh when it was at war with Pakistan. India also helped in the emergence of a new country."