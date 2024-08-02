Hundreds of protesters marching towards Shahbagh

Hundreds of protesters of the anti-discrimination student movement started marching from Baitul Mukarram National Mosque towards Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection following Juma prayers this afternoon.

They crossed the High Court area around 2:15pm, our staff correspondent reported from the spot.

Abdul Kader, one of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, last night announced fresh programmes for today, including prayers and a mass procession after Juma prayers to press home their nine-point demand.

All mosques, temples and churches were urged to hold prayers for the students who were killed.

Meanwhile, Kader urged all the citizens; including teachers, workers, professionals, cultural activists, human rights workers, intellectuals, students, and even those of madrasas to help make the programme successful.