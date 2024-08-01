Quota protesters call for mass procession, prayers tomorrow

Quota reform protest organisers have announced "Prayer and Student-People's Mass Procession" programme across the country tomorrow protesting the mass killings and arrests and to realise their nine-point demand.

Abdul Kader, a coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, announced the programme through a press release this evening.

According to the release, prayers at mosques and temples for those killed and injured in recent violence will be held across the country.

They also called for mass processions after jummah prayers.

In the release, the organisers urged people from all walks of life to make tomorrow's "Prayer and Student-People's Mass Procession" a success.

Their nine-point demands include an apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the resignations of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury, Law Minister Anisul Huq, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, and State Minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.