Cyclone Midhili: Ctg port’s operations resume

The Chattogram Port Authority resumed its full operations today after hours of suspension due to inclement weather triggered by cyclone Midhili.

All operations, including loading, unloading and delivery, have started this morning, said Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Secretary, Md Omar Faruk.

After the cyclone Midhili completed crossing Bangladesh last evening, the port authority started operations in limited scale after 8:00pm. Since morning, the full-fledged operations resumed, he added.

At least five people were killed as cyclone Midhili crossed the country yesterday, inundating low-lying areas in many parts of several southern districts.

The cyclone that caused heavy rains disrupted normal life, halted cargo handling in Chattogram port and river transport services across the country.

