Tigers go 2-0 up

Bangladesh made a meal out of a regulation chase to register a six-wicket win and take a 2-0 lead in their second match of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram yesterday.

Chasing a modest 139-run target, the hosts lost wickets at crucial junctures, leaving it late for veteran Mahmudullah Riyad and Towhid Hridoy to bring home the victory in 18.3 overs in a game that saw multiple brief rain interruptions.

Hridoy and Riyad starred in an unbeaten 49-run fifth-wicket stand after the Tigers were reduced to 93 for four in 13.5 overs, making it a bit of a nervy affair at one stage. Hridoy remained unbeaten for a 25-ball 37, striking three boundaries and two maximums, while Riyad, who finished things off with a boundary, scored 26 off 16.

It was yet another disappointing showing from Liton Das as the star Bangladesh opener failed to snap out of his long-extending lean patch in the white-ball formats. Dropped once on 21 in the ninth over off a Sikandar Raza delivery, Liton managed to score an unconvincing 23 off 25 deliveries. He was dismissed in the following over off the bowling of Luke Jongwe, the culprit of spilling Liton's catch at long-on just four balls earlier.

Young opener Tanzid Tamim, who shone on his T20I debut two days back when he scored an unbeaten 67, could not repeat his heroics yesterday. Tanzid, who managed a 19-ball 18, was the first to fall after starring in a 41-run opening stand with Liton.

In a series which is being played as part of the Tigers' preparation for the T20 World Cup in June, there were worrying signs in Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's batting as well. Shanto, who never looked to be in his groove, fell in the 10th over after a 15-ball 16.

However, the Tigers did eventually prevail, thanks to a few lusty blows from Hridoy and Riyad at the death.

Earlier, the hosts started well after electing to field, but like the first T20I, the bowlers failed to keep the pressure on and leaked runs in the middle and later overs of the game as Zimbabwe posted 138 for seven.

Pacers Taskin Ahmed and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain took two wickets each while Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin scalped a wicket each.