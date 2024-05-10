Soumya’s different gear aided by Tanzid’s approach

Soumya Sarkar had a different gear to his batting today on his return to the squad for the last two games of the Zimbabwe T20I series. He was content on playing second fiddle to other opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim and not only did it help the team's cause but it allowed him to get in to score an important 34-ball 41 for the side as Bangladesh won by five runs in the second T20I.

Soumya and Tanzid's 101-run stand was only Bangladesh's third hundred-run partnership for the opening stand in T20Is.

Tanzid picked up 40 runs in the Powerplay all by himself while Soumya was content to see off any nervousness on his return to the squad. Bangladesh would pick up 57 runs in the first six overs, their best effort in the Powerplay this series.

Soumya said that he did not find his natural flow at the beginning of the innings.

"It's true that I took more time to get set today than on other days. It might that the confidence I usually get from playing straight but I tried to play according to the merit of the delivery. I didn't try to go with the same flow Tamim was playing in. Maybe it would have acted against me if I did that," Soumya said about the initial phase of his innings.

Soumya however changed gear drastically once the Powerplay ended, hitting a few sixes to get things rolling.

"I tried to support him [Tanzid] since he was hitting more boundaries [initially]. Tried to rotate the strike and give him the strike and when I got deliveries in my zone I played my shots," Soumya added.

It was a different approach from Soumya as he is usually the aggressor early in the innings. Changing his game plan to fit his current situation showed level-headedness of a different kind.

Soumya said he did not force himself to play shots after the initial jittery phase and Tanzid's fluid knock allowed him to do that.

"Yes you could say that there were some changes but still there are days that I get an easy delivery and hit a boundary but I didn't get those deliveries today. Since I wasn't getting deliveries in my zone and also runs were coming [from other end], that's why I could plan that way. If runs didn't come then I would have had to attack as well. We scored at eight, nine per over almost so I didn't do anything like that," he said about his knock.

Bangladesh however crumbled after the 101-run stand between Soumya and Tanzid. From 101 for the opening stand, they were eventually bowled out for 143 and Soumya said that the once the ball was old, the wicket became a little two-paced and thus batters struggled.