Athletics
Star Sports Report
Sun Jun 16, 2024 01:20 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 01:20 PM

Athletics

Mahfuzur adds to Bangladesh's medal rush in Malaysia

Mahfuzur Rahman on the podium. Photo: Bangladesh Athletics Federation

High-jumper Mahfuzur Rahman won silver medal in the Caya Mata Malaysian Open Athletics Championship, an invitational tournament in Malaysia.

Mahfuzur had won high-jump bronze at the Asian Indoor Athletics in Tehran last February. He had cleared 2.15 metres in that event.

Mahfuzur secureed the medal this morning (Sunday) at the Darul Makmur Khatun Stadium in Pahang. He cleared 2.10 metres. This is Bangladesh's fourth silver medal in this competition.

Earlier, Bangladesh got one silver each in long jump, hammer throw and pole vault events. Al Amin won gold in 3000m steeplechase.

Related topic:
athleticsMahfuzur Rahman
