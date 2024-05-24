BKSP grab all four 100m gold medals

Sumaiya Akter (L) of BKSP crosses the finish line with a new record in female juvenile section of national junior athletics at the BNS on Friday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh Krira Shikka Protisthan (BKSP) dominated in all sprint events of the Sheikh Kamal 38th Junior Athletics Championships on the opening day but athletes from districts hogged the limelight in other events at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Friday.

The country's lone sports education institute's students swept all four gold medals in 100m events – boy's, girl's, male juvenile and female juvenile sections -- with Sumaiya Akter setting a new record in the female juvenile section.

Sumaiya clocked 12.49 seconds to grab the gold medal, eclipsing the previous record of 12.66 seconds set by former BKSP student Sonia Akter in 2019. Her teammate Azmi Khatun (12.63 seconds) and Suhana Khatun of Jhenaidah (13.03 seconds) won silver and bronze medals respectively.

In male juvenile section, Delowar Hossain clocked 11.20 seconds to win the 100m gold, followed by Chayan Kumar Biswas of Jashore (11.35 seconds) and Omar Faruk of Cumilla (11.56 seconds).

In boy's 100m event, Shipon Mia of BKSP grabbed gold, timing 11.37 seconds while Alim Hossain of Chittagong and Mohammad Biplob of Kurigram won silver and bronze medals by clocking 11.76 seconds and 11.83 seconds respectively.

Delowar Hossain of BKSP is ecstatic after clinching the gold medal in male juvenile section. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

In girl's 100m event, Mim Akter of BKP clocked 12.70 seconds to bag gold medal while her teammate Sanjida Akter and Shahinur Akter of Kishoreganj won silver and bronze medals, taking 13.07 seconds and 13.34 seconds respectively.

Mohammad Shawon of Kurigram, who once worked as a day labourer, set a new record in 1500m run clocking 4:14.12 minutes while Meraz Molla of Magura and Ifat Ali of Barishal finished second and third with a timing of 4:16.99m and 4:19.12m respectively.

In shot-put event of female juvenile section, Sharmin Akter cleared 12.10 metres to set a new record while Jakia Sultana of Munshiganj and Tanjina Akter of Noakhali won silver and bronze by clearing 10.41 metres and 9.79 metres respectively.