BFAA secretary post: Dipjol moves SC over HC injunction

A petition was filed with the Supreme Court today seeking a stay on a High Court order that issued an injunction restraining Monwar Hossain Dipjol from performing as general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (BFAA) for six months.

Actor Dipjol submitted the petition through his lawyer AK Khan Uzzal saying that there is no valid allegation against him of committing irregularities in the BFAA election.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court may hear the petition this afternoon, Advocate AK Khan Uzzal told The Daily Star.

On May 20, the HC issued an injunction restraining Dipjol from performing as general secretary of the BFAA for the next six months.

The HC ordered the registration authority under the social welfare ministry to conduct an enquiry into the allegations of irregularities and vote rigging in the election held on April 19.

At the same time, the court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned including secretaries at the ministries of social welfare; information and broadcasting; and cultural affairs to explain why the election result should not be declared illegal and why they should not be directed to hold a fresh election.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by actor Nasrin Akhter Nipun, challenging the election results.