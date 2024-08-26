Animes Roy, Pantha Kanai and Syed Sujan pay special tribute to Nazrul

Whenever there is a protest or movement against injustice, the songs by the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam come to the forefront. Recently, throughout the anti-discrimination student movements, his songs were heard playing on the streets.

Tomorrow marks the death anniversary of the rebel poet. On this occasion, the famous song written by the poet, "Kandari Hushiar", is being released today on the YouTube channel Rtv Music.

Among the songs of Kazi Nazrul Islam that are most frequently chanted in protests and uprisings, "Kandari Hushiar" ranks high. The song has been sung by Pantha Kanai, Animes Roy, and Syed Sujan. The music for the song has been newly composed by Syed Sujan, following the original tune by Nitai Ghatak. The music video has been directed by Nur Hossain Hira.

Pantha Kanai said, "Hira bhai planned to create this song for Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary. At that time, the student movement began. All of us felt that this song was very relevant. Nazrul Islam's songs have always been relevant for movements. The song 'Kandari Hushiar' was written by poet Nazrul as a protest and a warning during the riots in Kolkata from May 2 to May 18, 1926."

The song was included in his poetry collection "Shorbohara". Even after so many years, many choose this song as a language of protest.

"The new musical arrangement has turned out well. After Coke Studio, Animesh and I sang together again for this piece. Sujan has also sung very well and has done a great job with the music," added Pantha Kanai.