Govt wants to make film industry self-reliant: Arafat

The government is working to make the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (FDC) and the country's film industry completely self-reliant, reducing their dependency on the government, said State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today.

"I think no industry should depend on subsidy as the subsidy-enjoying industry always depends on the government. Therefore, we want to create an environment so that FDC and our film industry can be self-reliant," he said.

The state minister said this while addressing a discussion at the FDC in Dhaka's Tejgaon area this afternoon, marking the National Film Day.

Film actor Ferdous Ahmed, MP, spoke at the function as the special guest with FDC Managing Director Nuzhat Yeasmin in the chair.

Arafat said there is no stronger media than cinema to to portray a country in the global arena.

"If we want to present our country with dignity before the world through cinema, we have to produce quality films," he said.

Noting that there is the necessity to create a favorable environment to make quality films, he said, "I will try my level best to create such an environment."

Referring to the prime minister's instruction over the development of the country's film industry, the state minister said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given me some instructions regarding the film industry. She directed for establishing Cineplex at the district level, which will be self-reliant."

Arafat added, "We have to establish our dominance in the film industry in South Asia and try to go beyond it."

Pointing out the challenges posed by technological advancement in the film industry, he said, "We have to think about converting the challenges into opportunities innovatively and create scopes to go forward."

Noted playwright M Hamid presented the keynote paper in the discussion while film director Dr Matin Rahman and Editors Guild President Abu Musa Debu spoke, among others.

Earlier, the state minister inaugurated the National Film Day programme by releasing balloons. He also led a rally on the FDC premises.