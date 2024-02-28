Editor’s Note

Dear Readers,

We are delighted to present to you the final installment of our special five-part supplement series, marking the 33rd anniversary of The Daily Star. This segment delves into the essential ideas necessary to propel Bangladesh forward and prepare it for the next big leap.

The articles in this issue cover a wide spectrum of crucial areas, including democracy and governance, education and human development, mega projects, the blue economy, and climate change. Each piece offers insightful perspectives on how Bangladesh can navigate the path toward progress.

In this issue, we are honored to feature contributions from top experts in their respective fields. Their expertise and insights shed light on the steps needed to usher in positive change. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to them for their valuable contributions.

Furthermore, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to our dedicated readers and patrons who have been a constant source of inspiration over the past 33 years. Your unwavering support has fueled our commitment to uphold our motto – Your Right to Know.

Mahfuz Anam

Editor & Publisher