Editor's Note

Dear Readers,

We are proud to present to you the third instalment of our five-part special supplement series on the occasion of The Daily Star's 33rd anniversary. This segment deals with the next stage of Bangladesh's development, as the country is on the verge of graduating out of the group of least developed countries.

As Bangladesh rapidly climbs up the development ladder and ends one chapter of its development journey and begins another one, what are the main challenges that lie ahead that we must overcome? From securing our energy future, to refinancing the use of renewable energy, to the various innovations that are changing the financial and digital landscapes, what should be the main focus-points for Bangladesh going forward? And what are some of the innovations that our changemakers are working on?

In this issue, experts from different fields give their take on what the country should do to ensure that its future is a bright one. We thank them for their incisive analysis, and we also express our gratitude to our readers and patrons who have inspired us consistently for the last 33 years, to fulfil our motto - Your Right to Know.

Mahfuz Anam

Editor & Publisher