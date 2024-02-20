Navigating the future job market

Essential AI skills for tomorrow’s workforce

The real potential of AI lies in its ability to enhance human capabilities for professionals across various fields. VISUAL: REHNUMA PROSHOON

The way we work and the skills we need to succeed are changing constantly due to the technological revolution, where artificial intelligence (AI) has taken this revolution one step further, creating both opportunities and challenges.

In recent times, the impact of AI, especially after the introduction of ChatGPT, has aroused fear around the global job market that it would replace jobs and cause jobholders to lose their work right away. According to a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), about 40 percent of jobs worldwide could be lost due to artificial intelligence.

Bangladesh already has a problem with having not enough jobs for people, and now the emergence of artificial intelligence seems to make the situation even worse. According to The Labor Force Survey 2022, by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released in 2023, the unemployment rate among highly educated people with a degree now stands at 12 percent in Bangladesh.

When the job market scenario in Bangladesh is like this, the rapid proliferation of AI has already transformed many aspects from personal assistants on our smartphones to advanced recommendation systems on e-commerce websites.

It's true indeed that AI will be empowered in industries. But it's also true that machine language cannot entirely replace the human job if we can utilise it to accelerate our outcomes. However, the real potential of AI lies in its ability to enhance human capabilities for professionals across various fields.

Now let's see what we should understand and learn about AI and employ those skills to get more insights into today's competitive job market.

AI-ENHANCED CONTENT CREATION

It's needless to say how much content marketing is important to inform stakeholders. Also, having a writing skill has become essential for today's job market. Writing reports, articles, blog posts or any kind of marketing content can be time-consuming when someone wants to stand out with their own writing. In such cases, AI-powered content generation tools can assist us in creating drafts, generating ideas, or proofreading. All we need to learn is how to use these tools to streamline content creation in respective fields.

AI-DRIVEN SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT

Social media is a vital aspect of modern business and personal branding, especially, to understand users' behaviour, preferences, and interactions. AI tools can help automate posts, analyse engagement data, and suggest content strategies. There are tons of AI social media management software out there like Hootsuite, Buffer, Sprout Social, Loomly, etc.

CYBERSECURITY AND THREAT DETECTION BY AI

AI algorithms open tremendous challenges and opportunities as well for the cybersecurity sector. Understanding basic AI-driven cybersecurity practices can safeguard both personal and professional data. For instance, learning to recognise phishing attempts and using antivirus software powered by AI can help experts protect against cyber threats.

PROGRAMMING IN AI DEVELOPMENT

Another critical skill is programming proficiency, with a focus on languages such as Python and R. These languages are widely used in AI development due to their simplicity and extensive libraries. Learning to code not only enables professionals to implement AI solutions but also empowers them to understand the underlying mechanics, fostering creativity and adaptability.

AI ETHICS

AI ethics is an increasingly important dimension that cannot be overlooked. With AI systems making decisions that impact society, professionals must have a strong grasp of ethical considerations. This includes issues like bias in AI algorithms, privacy concerns, and the potential societal consequences of AI applications. The ability to navigate these ethical dilemmas will be a distinguishing trait in the future workforce.

Continuous learning is the cornerstone of staying relevant in the AI-driven job market. Professionals should embrace a growth mindset, seeking out opportunities for upskilling and staying updated on AI trends. This could involve online courses, workshops, or collaborative projects with AI experts. The journey to mastering these essential AI skills may be challenging, but it promises a future of endless possibilities and opportunities.