Lighting the future with renewables

Given the challenges we have been facing, the need to double our efforts towards establishing a sustainable energy infrastructure without delay is undeniable. ILLUSTRATION: REHNUMA PROSHOON

Around the world, countries are putting in extended industrious efforts to find ways to fight climate change and secure a prosperous future for the generations ahead. As people all over the world realise the environmental challenges we are experiencing, it is clear that using renewable energy holds the key to reducing the harmful impact of heavy fossil fuel reliance. Forward looking nations all around the world are demonstrating their responsiveness environmentally by utilising clean energy sources like wind, solar, water, and heat from the earth and driving their economies towards growth.

In the face of mounting energy challenges and the need for sustainable development worldwide, we stand on thin ice as of yet. Bangladesh is struggling with not having enough energy, coupled with economic worries, and the escalating imperative to proactively address climate change concerns although the light of a transformative solution lies within reach. By unleashing the possibilities renewable energy holds, Bangladesh can eventually overcome its energy problems as well as usher in a new era of economic growth and social empowerment.

On account of its geographical location and abundant sunlight, our country holds immense promise in accelerating mass usage of solar energy. A recent Jahangirnagar University study shows that Bangladesh has high potentiality of applying solar irradiation to generate electricity, as it absorbs average solar radiation of 4.0 to 6.5 kWh/m2 per day. This is capable of producing 1018 X 1018 J of energy daily. The study further reveals that only a meagre 0.11 percent of this high amount of solar energy is used to meet the country's primary energy consumption. These insights suffice to evince how we are an ideal candidate as a nation for large-scale solar power projects and yet, how far behind do we currently stand?

By unleashing the possibilities renewable energy holds, Bangladesh can eventually overcome its energy problems. PHOTO: COLLECTED

The potential for economic empowerment through renewable energy has graduated into a very promising prospect for another, although unfortunate reason, i.e., energy shortage in rural areas. At this point, we must pursue innovative, solution-oriented projects that harness the immense potential of sustainable energy. It is essential to acknowledge that the journey towards renewable energy in Bangladesh necessitates stronger commitment and accelerated action.

A "Smart" Bangladesh should consider implementing a comprehensive framework that incentivises the adoption of renewable energy. This framework could include financial incentives such as tax exemptions from incomes generated by individuals and businesses owing to using renewable energy solutions for both household and business purposes. Provisions should include subsidies for renewable energy equipment, as well as streamlined licensing procedures and priority access to financing opportunities. By creating a flourishing platform for renewable energy projects to yield fruitful outcomes, our country will foster an ecosystem where innovation thrives, attracting investment and expertise in the field.

That is why the benefits of renewable energy should extend beyond the environmental considerations. Because underserved communities, including women, farmers, and marginalised groups, often bear the brunt of energy poverty and limited economic opportunities. Renewable energy initiatives can offer a pathway to empower these communities and promote social inclusion. Moreover, such sustainable energy projects can facilitate access to clean water, healthcare, and education, improving the overall well-being and quality of life for underserved communities.