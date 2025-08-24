Student union elections: Tensions swirl over Rucsu polls

As Rucsu polls are set to take place after 35 years, protests, disputes and various demands have gripped the campus.

Since the election date was announced in late July, student organisations have been scrambling to secure positions as both excitement and tensions stir across the university.

While some groups prepare to contest independently, others are forming coalitions to boost their chances. But internal conflicts, leadership crises, and unresolved demands have cast uncertainty on whether the polls will proceed smoothly.

Student bodies including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir, left-leaning alliances, and independents have already begun campaigning, though divisions and allegations against the administration threaten to derail the process.

With only four of its top leaders listed as voters, Chhatra Dal is struggling with a leadership crisis. The studentships of its President Sultan Ahmed Rahi and General Secretary Sardar Jahurul expired earlier, making them ineligible to contest.

The organisation intends to field its own panel but has kept the option of alliances open.

Organising Secretary Mahmudul Hasan Mithu is the likely vice-president candidate, while Nafiul Jibon, Jahin Biswas Esha, and Gazi Ferdous Hasan are also in the race for other posts.

Chhatra Dal earlier announced it would join the polls only if its demands were met: shifting polling centres to academic buildings instead of residential halls, removing Jamaat-linked teachers from provost posts, and taking legal and administrative action against Awami League-leaning teachers.

RU Chhatra Dal President Sultan Ahmed Rahi said, "The university administration has failed to ensure the participation of all political organisations. The election should have been arranged through discussions, like in the case of Ducsu. This election has no meaning before the trial of the fascist teachers. The administration must very soon announce a new schedule after discussions with everyone."

The organisation has also threatened protests if demands are ignored.

RU's Islami Chhatra Shibir has re-emerged after the 2024 political shift.

Although its influence has grown with Jamaat-backed individuals in the administration, Shibir will not contest under its own banner and is preparing to run as part of an "Anti-Fascist Inclusive Panel" to attract students from diverse backgrounds.

Its President Mostakur Rahman Zahid is expected to contest for vice-president, while General Secretary Mujahid Faisal and Najmus Shakib are likely candidates for general secretary and assistant general secretary.

However, leaders have been instructed to include general students in the panel, even if it means ceding top posts.

Mujahid Faisal said, "We had been kept away from the general students for a long time. However, after August 5, we have been able to mix with them. The misconceptions that general students had about Shibir have been broken. That's why we are hopeful about winning the election."

Meanwhile, left-leaning organisations continue to struggle with limited campus support. This time, they are pushing for broader coalition with cultural groups.

Fuad Ratul of the Socialist Students' Front is tipped as their vice-president candidate, alongside contenders Nasim Sarkar, Tarek Ashraf, Kaisar Ahmed, Alif Shahriar, and Shamim Tripura.

However, they too have pre-polls demands, including keeping polling centres at academic buildings, forming a cyberbullying prevention cell, and cancelling voting rights for accused attackers.

On August 14, they observed a hunger strike, but the administration did not respond.

Ratul said, "We had placed several demands regarding Rucsu before the administration, but none of them have been accepted…. Our position is clear: if our demands are not met, we will move towards a tougher movement."

Rucsu treasurer Setaur Rahman said, "Student organisations are regularly presenting their demands. We're constantly reviewing them. We're also sitting with the student organisations for discussions. However, it isn't possible for the administration to meet all the demands."

Meanwhile, Professor Md Amzad Hossain has resigned as chief election commissioner of the Rucsu polls. A professor of the finance department, he was appointed as a member of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission on Wednesday, after which he submitted his resignation letter to the university's Vice-Chancellor and Rucsu President Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib, confirmed Acting Registrar Dr Iftikharul Alam Masud.

POLLS AFTER 3 DECADES

Rucsu was founded in 1962, a decade after the university's establishment. Since then, 14 elections have been held, the last in 1989.

After a 35-year hiatus, renewed student movements following the July uprising pushed the administration to revive the union.

On February 27, the administration published a roadmap for the election, but it was not implemented. The current schedule was announced on July 28 and later revised on August 13.

According to the revised timetable, nomination forms will be distributed from August 24 to 26, with submissions on August 27 and 28. Scrutiny will take place on August 31 and September 1, followed by a preliminary candidate list on September 2.

The withdrawal deadline is September 3, and the final candidate list will be announced on September 4. Voting will be held on September 15 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in all residential halls, with counting and results the same day.