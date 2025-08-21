Ducsu polls: 'Independent Student Unity' panel announces candidacy

Umama Fatema for VP, Al Saadi for GS

The 'Independent Student Unity' panel announced its candidacy for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) elections this afternoon at a press conference in front of Aparajeyo Bangla.

Umama Fatema, a former spokesperson of the Students Against Discrimination, will contest for the vice president post, while Anthropology student Al Saadi, former president of the Dhaka University Journalists' Association, will run for general secretary.

Sociology student Zahed Ahmed of the 2017-18 session has been nominated for assistant general secretary.

Other nominees are: Numan Ahmad Chowdhury for Liberation War and Democratic Movement secretary; Mominul Islam for science and technology secretary; Nafiz Bashar Alif for international affairs secretary; Sumi Chakma for common room, reading room and cafeteria secretary; Anid Hasan for literature and cultural affairs secretary; Siam Ferdous Emon for research and publication secretary; Md Sadikuzzaman Sarkar for sports secretary; Md Rafiz Khan for student transport secretary; Tanvir Samad for social services secretary; Rupaiya Shrestha Tanchangya for career development secretary; Israt Jahan Nijhum for health and environment secretary; and Nusrat Jahan Nisu for human rights and legal affairs secretary.

The panel members are Naureen Sultana Toma, Abid Abdullah, Bobby Biswas, Md Shakil, Md Hasan Zubair (Tufan), Abdullah Al Mubin (Rifat), Ark Barua, Abir Hasan, Newaz Sharif Arman, Md Muktarul Islam (Ridoy), Hasibur Rahman, Rafiul Haque Rafi, Md Sajib Hossain and Sadequr Rahman Sunny.