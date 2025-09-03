Ducsu election: Classes to remain closed only on Sept 9

Dhaka University authorities have decided to keep classes and examinations closed only on September 9, the day of the Ducsu election, instead of the previously announced three-day closure.

Chief Returning Officer Prof Zashim Uddin said today that academic activities will be halted on September 9, while classes and exams will continue as usual on September 8 and 10.

On September 1, the university had announced a three-day closure of all academic activities from September 8 to 10 for the election. That decision has now been revised.