Campus
DU Correspondent
Wed Sep 3, 2025 08:21 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 09:21 PM

Campus
Campus

Ducsu election: Classes to remain closed only on Sept 9

Wed Sep 3, 2025 08:21 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 09:21 PM
DU Correspondent
Wed Sep 3, 2025 08:21 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 09:21 PM
Ducsu election classes closed September 9

Dhaka University authorities have decided to keep classes and examinations closed only on September 9, the day of the Ducsu election, instead of the previously announced three-day closure.

Chief Returning Officer Prof Zashim Uddin said today that academic activities will be halted on September 9, while classes and exams will continue as usual on September 8 and 10.

On September 1, the university had announced a three-day closure of all academic activities from September 8 to 10 for the election. That decision has now been revised.

ducsu role in bangladesh politics
