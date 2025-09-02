Ducsu polls stay on schedule

Chamber judge reinstates election after HC postpones

Students from different dormitories took out processions after the High Court postponed the elections to Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) yesterday and returned to their halls within an hour and a half after the chamber judge stayed the order.

Candidates of different panels also protested the HC ruling and demanded that the polls be held on September 9 as per the schedule. They said the elections are a right of students and must be held every year on time.

Around 3:50pm, the HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Sk Tahsin Ali, after a primary hearing of a writ petition, stayed the Ducsu election process and final voter list until October 30.

The court directed the writ petitioner, BM Fahmida Alam, Liberation War and democratic movements affairs secretary candidate from the left alliance "Aparajeyo 71, Odommyo 24" panel, to file a complaint with the DU's election tribunal regarding the political background of SM Farhad along with all relevant documents within 15 days.

It ordered the DU's election tribunal to dispose of the complaint and submit a report before the court by October 21. The HC also issued a rule questioning the legality of DU action to allow SM Farhad, general secretary candidate from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel, to contest the Ducsu polls.

The court fixed October 30 for holding further hearings on the issue.

In the petition, Fahmida alleged that Farhad had been involved in the politics of the now banned Chhatra League and appealed to stay his candidature.

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua argued for the petitioner while lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir, assisted by Saddam Hossein, appeared for the DU during yesterday's hearing.

After the HC passed the order, Shishir Manir prepared a handwritten application seeking stay on the HC order and then moved it before the chamber judge of the Appellate Division.

Following the appeal, Justice Farah Mahbub, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, stayed the HC order around 4:30pm. The chamber judge also asked the DU authorities to file a regular petition with this court against the HC order.

The judge said the stay order on the HC directive would continue till filing of the petition by DU authorities. With the SC chamber judge's ruling, there is no legal barrier to holding the Ducsu elections on September 9, said DU's lawyer.

The news that the HC postponed elections spread on the campus when Shibir-backed panel "Oikkoboddho Shikkharti Jote" were at a press conference in front of Ducsu building unveiling their polls manifesto.

At the end of the briefing, a journalist asked the panel's opinion on the HC decisions, and its Vice-President candidate Md Abu Shadik Kayem sought time to comment on the matter as they did not know anything about it.

Around 15-20 minutes later, they returned to the same place and said they learnt that the chamber judge had stayed the HC rulings. Shadik said the elections should be held on the announced date.

Later, they took out processions against the HC decision.

By that time, students from different halls brought out processions and started gathering in front of the VC residence. They were chanting slogans like "Ducsu Amar Odhikar, Rukhe Dewar Shaddhyo Kar", "High Court na Ducsu, Ducsu, Ducsu", and "Guest Room na Ducsu, Ducsu, Ducsu".

VP candidate from Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad panel Abdul Qader, General Secretary candidate Abu Baker Mojumder, VP candidate from Chhatra Odhikar Parishad-backed "Ducsu for Change" panel Md Bin Yamin Mollah, independent VP candidate Shameem Hossen were seen there, among others.

Abdul Qader at a briefing said they expressed fears over holding the elections for the last couple of days.

"Those fears have materialised today, using the High Court as a tool. But the students have shown a red card to the conspirators," he said, adding if the students' rights are violated, the students will resist.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders and activists also held processions at that time from the Hakim Chattar area. The procession ended in front of Aparajeyo Bangla after marching through different hall areas.

"We want to make it clear that Ducsu elections will be held on September 9," said VP candidate from this panel Abidul Islam Khan. He urged the DU administration and election commission to act neutrally, mentioning that the DU administration appointed Shishir Manir as its lawyer, who is a former Shibir leader.

"This administration stands on our blood. You were not placed here to represent any political party," he said.