Writ petition challenges Ducsu GS candidate’s nomination

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court challenging the nomination of SM Farhad, general secretary candidate from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel in Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) elections.

The petition was submitted by BM Fahmida Alam, liberation war and democratic movements affairs secretary candidate from the left alliance panel, on Thursday, alleging that Farhad was involved with the politics of the now banned Bangladesh Chhatra League.

In the petition, Fahmida prayed to the High Court to cancel Farhad's nomination, Advocate Saddam Hossen, a lawyer for Dhaka University, told The Daily Star.

The High Court bench led by Justice Md Habibul Gani may hold a hearing on the petition later in the day, he said.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua will argue for the petitioner, while Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir will appear on behalf of Dhaka University during the hearing.

After the petition was filed, Farhad, in his verified Facebook page in the afternoon, wrote, "Compared to the long-standing practice of various parties spreading misinformation about me through edited photos and videos, your legal initiative is a relatively better approach."