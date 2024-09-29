BUET students can no longer be involved with any political organisation

After a five-year ban on all forms of student politics on campus, BUET authorities have extended the prohibition, announcing that no student will be allowed to get involved with any political organisation.

In a press release issued yesterday, BUET Registrar Professor Forkan Uddin said that this decision aims to uphold the quality of education, ensure the proper evaluation of merit, and elevate BUET's standing in the international academic community, reports our Dhaka University correspondent.

The notification further explained that this resolution was passed during the 503rd emergency meeting of the Academic Council as part of efforts to reduce political activities among students.

"No student of this university can be involved in the affiliate body of any political party or any other organisation except for university-approved clubs or societies. Students must strictly adhere to the university ordinance, and any violations will result in appropriate disciplinary action according to the rules described in the ordinance," the statement read.

Commenting on the new policy, Professor Al Amin Siddiqui, director of BUET's Department of Student Welfare (DSW), told The Daily Star, "According to Section 16 of the Board of Residence and Discipline of the BUET Ordinance, this rule existed previously. Students required permission from the DSW to engage with any political organisation. Now, this rule applies to all students."