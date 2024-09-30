Buet authorities’ notice: Students cannot join any political party, other orgs

Decision draws flak

Buet authorities announced that its students will not be allowed to have membership of political organisations on or outside the campus.

The move comes nearly six months after the High Court ordered allowed student politics at Buet.

A notice issued on Saturday by the premier engineering university reads, "No student can join any political party or other organisations except for clubs or societies approved by the university."

Lawyers, academicians, and student leaders have urged Buet to immediately revoke the decision, terming it undemocratic and unconstitutional.

The Buet notice says the authorities aim to uphold the quality of education, ensure the proper evaluation of merit, and elevate Buet's standing in the international academic community.

The Academic Council at a meeting held on September 21 passed a resolution as part of its efforts to reduce political activities among students, adds the notice signed by Buet Registrar Forkan Uddin.

"Students must strictly adhere to the university ordinance, and any violations will result in appropriate disciplinary action taken as per the rules of the ordinance," the statement read.

Earlier on April 1 this year, the High Court stayed the implementation of the university's 2019 ban on student politics.

The stay order came in response to a writ petition filed by Buet student and Chhatra League leader Imtiaz Hossain Rahim Rabbi.

On October 7, 2019, a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League men murdered a second-year student at a dormitory. Buet banned on-campus politics after that.

Contacted, Professor Al Amin Siddiqui, director of student welfare, said, "We took the strict decision considering the current situation."

No students will not be allowed to be members of organisations that have any form of political involvement.

"For instance, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad or Doctors Association of Bangladesh are not political organisations, but they have political affiliation. Involving with such organisations has been banned."

As per Section 16 of the Board of Residence and Discipline of the Buet Ordinance, students were always required to take permission from the Directorate of Student Welfare (DSW) to be involved with a political organisation.

Talking to The Daily Star, Nasir Uddin, general secretary Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, said, "Banning student politics is unconstitutional and undemocratic. Banned organisations will be active now. It puts many students at risk of harassment.

"We believe Buet students will welcome all student organisations except Chhatra League. Chhatra Dal is working for the rights of students," he added.

Mahir Shahriar Reza, president of a faction of Chhatra Union, said, "We think it's an autocratic decision of the administration, a violation of constitutional rights. To want to suppress it forcefully is a fascist act. It is a part of a scheme to depoliticise the educational institutions."

A student of the 19th batch said, "We strongly condemn the decision and urge the authorities to change it. Otherwise, we will go to court if necessary."

Noted Supreme Court Lawyer ZI Khan Panna said, "Who gave the right to Buet authorities to decide what a student should do or not do at home?

"We got independent because of student politics. Any adult individual can be of any ideology. It is their constitutional right. Buet took such a decision according to their ordinance, which is itself a draconian law. They are not above the constitution of Bangladesh."

Anu Muhammad, former professor of economics at Jahangirnagar University, said, "The university authorities have no right to make such a decision. To do politics and express opinions is a bare minimum democratic right of a citizen."