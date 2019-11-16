 London police probe Brexit Party’s election fraud claims | The Daily Star
Home World
07:00 PM, November 16, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 07:04 PM, November 16, 2019

London police probe Brexit Party’s election fraud claims

Protestors argue in parliament square in London, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson voiced optimism Monday that a new Brexit deal can be reached so Britain leaves the European Union by Oct. 31. Photo: AP /Frank Augstein

London’s Metropolitan police said they were investigating allegations that Brexit Party candidates were offered jobs or peerages if they would agree not to run against Conservative candidates in next month’s election.

Candidate Ann Widdecombe told the BBC she had been offered a role in the next stage of Brexit negotiations if she would step aside.

Party leader Nigel Farage alleges that people working for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson told senior party members they could be made peers if they could persuade him to withdraw more of his candidates.

The Conservatives want Brexit Party candidates to stand aside to avoid splitting the pro-Brexit vote.

Police said today they were investigating “two allegations of electoral fraud and malpractice.’’

Related Topics

Related Stories

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from World

Man, young boy shot at US high school football game
Bolivia interim president rules out Morales polls bid
Trump to attend Nato summit in London
State of emergency in flood-hit Venice
India to get S-400 missiles as planned

Top News

View More

Related Stories

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.16)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.15)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.14)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.13)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.12)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.10)
    Top