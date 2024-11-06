In conversation with Manzuma Murshed, Managing Partner at Mentors’ Chittagong

Going beyond basic guidance, they regularly host seminars, workshops, and webinars to provide students with the latest insights for their higher education journey.

For students seeking guidance from Mentors' Chittagong, the process begins with a comprehensive assessment to understand each student's unique goals and aspirations. This initial step lays the groundwork for a personalised roadmap, with expert advice on test preparation, university selection, application processes, and visa support.

Mentors' Chittagong doesn't just offer advice; they walk alongside students, providing one-on-one counselling, help with document preparation, and interview coaching to ensure a seamless path to success. Wherever you are in the process, their support is just a call away.

The Daily Star sat down with Manzuma for a quick interview where she talked about the differences in circumstances for students outside Dhaka and those residing in the capital, her experience as a guidance counsellor, and how Mentors' Chittagong can help streamline the application process for students aspiring to study abroad.

The Daily Star: Would you say the circumstances and factors for students outside Dhaka are different from students in Dhaka?

Manzuma Murshed: Yes, there are several factors unique to students outside Dhaka. For example, access to resources and exposure to international education fairs, admissions officers, or university alumni can be more limited. Students outside Dhaka often rely more on local counselling services to guide them through application processes and standardised testing requirements.

Mentors' Chittagong bridges this gap by providing extensive in-person counselling and organising seminars and expos that give students in our area the guidance they need to access the same opportunities as those in larger cities.

The Daily Star: In your experience as a guidance counsellor, what are some recommendations for prospective international students living outside Dhaka?

Manzuma Murshed: For students outside Dhaka, it's essential to start early, especially with standardised tests like the IELTS, as available dates might fill up quickly. Another important step is building a strong profile through extracurricular activities and community service, as these help make up for limited access to certain academic resources.

I also recommend taking advantage of online platforms and webinars for additional information about international programmes. Mentors' Chittagong regularly hosts such sessions and provides resources that help these students stay competitive and well-prepared.

The Daily Star: How does Mentors' Chittagong help streamline the application process for students?

Manzuma Murshed: We work closely with each student to ensure they understand every stage of the process, from selecting universities and preparing for tests to meeting application deadlines. Our counsellors provide personalised guidance, helping students manage timelines, complete documentation, and stay organised.

By offering services such as IELTS registration, document review, and interview preparation, we simplify the process so students can focus on preparing themselves academically and emotionally for studying abroad.

The Daily Star: Would you like to elaborate on some specific and unique ways in which Mentors' Chittagong helps their students?

Manzuma Murshed: Mentors' Chittagong takes pride in being a personalised service provider. We not only focus on admissions but also foster students' academic and personal growth. For example, we organise mock interviews and skill-building workshops that prepare students for the cultural and academic shift they'll experience abroad.

Our close connections with school heads in the area allow us to offer targeted support based on the unique needs of local students. This community-focused approach is at the heart of what makes Mentors' Chittagong unique.