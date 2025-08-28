'Will implement laws of the Quran even if it costs our lives'

Jamaat leader Prof Mujibur Rahman says; emphasises on level playing field in upcoming election

Professor Mujibur Rahman, central Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has declared his ambition to see the country governed by the laws of the Quran.

"We will implement the laws of the Quran in this country, even if it costs our lives. Once the election schedule is announced, this will become a reality, Insha'Allah," remarked the former MP this afternoon while addressing the district Jamaat's half-yearly 'Rukon' conference at the Netrakona District Public Hall auditorium.

Speaking about the proportional representation (PR) system, he said, "The best method to value every citizen's vote is the PR system. We want every vote to count, even if it is just one percent. But in reality, even if someone secures 25 percent of the votes, while others receive 24 or 23 percent, they cannot play any role in the government. As a result, nearly 75 percent of the votes are wasted."

"Our Ameer has demanded that the election be held in February. We will only participate if a level playing field is ensured. We will not leave this country to vote-rigging thieves. The polling centres and ballot boxes must be guarded. Jamaat will present the people of this country with a welfare state," added the Jamaat leader.

The conference was presided over by the district Ameer, Professor Maulana Sadeq Ahmad Haris, and conducted by General Secretary Professor Maulana Mahbubur Rahman. Special guests included Jamaat's Central Organisational Secretary Dr. Shamiul Haque Faruqi; nominated candidate for Netrakona-4 and Organisational Secretary of Mymensingh Metropolitan, Professor Al Helal Talukdar; District Assistant Secretary and candidate for Netrakona-3, Md. Delwar Hossain Saiful; Assistant Secretary and candidate for Netrakona-5, Professor Masum Mostafa; District Working Committee member and candidate for Netrakona-1, Professor Maulana Abul Hasim; and District Labour Department President Maulana Kamal Uddin, among others.