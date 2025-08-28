Release Latif Siddique, others with dignity: Kader Siddique

KSJL chief slams govt, warns against curbing freedom of speech

Krishak Sramik Janata League (KSJL) President Abdul Kader Siddique said there is no constitutional or legal scope to disrupt any meeting or gathering in a democratic country.

He was addressing a press conference at his Tangail residence this evening.

Referring to the detention of 'Mancha 71' members, including Latif Siddique, by police at the Jatiya Press Club premises earlier in the day, he said, "They should be released with dignity. I hope the interim government and Dr Yunus will ensure such incidents do not happen again."

"I want to inform the entire country and the international community through journalists that the victory of the anti-discrimination movement in August 2024 is close to independence," Kader Siddique said.

"I have always wished for the success of that victory. But the people are now fed up with the activities of those who once fought that battle," he added.

The KSJL chief said he believed the movement's victory would last for a thousand years.

"I never imagined it would collapse in a year. If that happens, then this is a dictatorship far worse than the Awami dictatorship or its allies. People are not allowed to speak or express their opinions. This is alarming," he said.

Kader Siddique identified the lack of an impartial voting process as Bangladesh's biggest problem.

"The electoral process must be reformed. And an unelected government should not do that. People will not accept it," he warned.