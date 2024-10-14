Man killed in dispute over fishing rights

A 60-year-old man was killed in an altercation over fishing rights in a disputed pond in Natore's Baraigram upazila yesterday morning.

The incident happened around 9:00am in Warishpur village, Gopalpur union. The deceased is Torab Ali Khan.

According to Md Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Baraigram Police Station, Torab had been embroiled in a longstanding dispute with a local named Rana, 48.

The conflict escalated yesterday when both sides gathered during an argument over fishing in the pond. Members of Rana's group attacked Torab Ali with sticks and sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed Torab to a nearby clinic in Rajapur Bazar, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. Rana was also seriously injured in the clash.

He is currently receiving treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), the OC added.