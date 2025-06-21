Freelancing lifts Rabbani out of despair

Confined to a wheelchair with no control over his lower body and limited movement in both his arms, 23-year-old Golam Rabbani of Patuakhali's Kalapara has defied all odds to become a successful freelancer, now earning around Tk 50,000 a month.

Born with a severe physical disability, Rabbani never had the opportunity to attend school or receive formal education. Until 2021, he considered himself a burden, entirely dependent on his aging and ailing parents. But his unyielding willpower and determination led him to turn his life around.

From a tiny, dilapidated home in Chinguria area of Kalapara municipality, Rabbani began his journey with just a second-hand Android phone worth Tk 2,500. Despite not even knowing the alphabets, he started learning from YouTube and other online platforms. Despite the hurdles, he completed several online courses, gradually developing his skills as a graphic designer. Then In June 2021, he earned his first Tk 100 from a freelancing opportunity. The following month, the number increased to Tk 1,300.

Rabbani then took a loan and bought a computer and began working around 10-15 hours a day.

"Even for basic needs like bathing and using the toilet, I depend on my father, who is sick and unemployed," Rabbani said.

His elder sister, Sweety Akter, is also physically challenged, while his 10-year-old sister Afsana is the only able-bodied member of the family.

Despite these challenges, Rabbani has become the family's primary breadwinner and has already paid off around Tk 5,00,000 of debt.

In 2024, one of his clients even gifted him a battery-powered wheelchair and upgraded tech equipment, helping him work more efficiently.

Rabbani now works from a small wooden plank set beside his bed, where his broken computer monitor sits.

His most urgent needs now are a safe and accessible living space, a proper chair for work, and reliable equipment for freelancing. He has approached the local UNO and social welfare office for support, but has yet to receive meaningful assistance -- though he does receive a disability allowance.

"My son has no formal education and is completely immobile, yet he earns and supports the family. I'm proud of him," said his mother Akhinur Begum, adding, "But I constantly worry about his working conditions."

Rabbani's resilience stands as a powerful example of courage and perseverance. In the his own words he says, "If there's a will, there's always a way. The intention is what truly matters."