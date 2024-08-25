Top News
Firearms licenses issued over past 15 years suspended

The licensed arms holders have been instructed to deposit firearms and ammunition at the nearby police station by Sept 3
The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended firearms licenses given to civilians over the past 15 years issued during the tenure of the Awami League government.

At the same time, the licensed arms holders have been instructed to deposit the firearms and ammunition at the nearby police station by September 3.

The public security divisions of the Home Ministry issued a circular in this regard.

The circular, signed by Md Johirul Haque, the senior assistant secretary of the ministry, stated that the firearms licenses issued to civilians between January 6, 2009, and August 5, 2024, have been suspended.

