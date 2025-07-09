Demolition begins at Jamalpur’s ‘Mirza Azam Chattar’ to build ‘July Martyrs Memorial Monument’

Officials' statements raise questions

Authorities have begun demolishing "Mirza Azam Chattar" in Jamalpur city to construct a new "July Martyrs Memorial Monument", sparking debate over the decision's legitimacy and transparency.

Today, the Public Works Department began removing the main pillar of the square located in Shekher Vita along the Jamalpur-Dewanganj bypass road.

The square, originally built in 2023 costing Tk 7.75 crore during the Awami League government, was first named "Mirza Azam Chattar" after the party's organising secretary.

It featured portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the four national leaders, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Mirza Azam, along with water fountains and visuals of development works.

After the Awami League's fall from power on August 5, 2024, students and locals renamed the location "Bijoy Chattar" and reportedly vandalised parts of the structure.

It was not possible to ascertain when or who exactly decided to demolish the structure to replace it with a July monument.

Mir Ishaq Hasan Ikhlas, a leader of Students Against Discrimination, told The Daily Star, "Demolition is underway on the orders of the district administration and it has been done based on the consensus of all political parties," quoting Additional Deputy Commissioner Iftekhar Yunus.

However, official responses on the matter have been confusing.

Jamalpur Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jinnat Shahid Pinki said, "I came to know about the matter in the afternoon. Some are saying it is going to be built in memory of the July martyrs. However, as far as I know, this memorial was supposed to be built on an empty space next to the Zilla school."

She also said the bulldozer used in demolition did not even belong to the municipality and might be from the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) or Public Works Department (PWD).

Repeated calls, in an attempt to contact officials from both departments, including Executive Engineer Md Zakir Hossain (PWD) and Md Nawazis Rahman Biswas (RHD), went unanswered.

Superintendent of Police Syed Rafiqul Islam said, "No one has given me any such information. I am now investigating."

No definitive statement was available from the district administration either.

Meanwhile, ADC Iftekhar, who was quoted earlier, denied knowledge of the incident.

"I do not know anything about this," he said and insisted that anyone quoting him was citing him wrongly.

Deputy Commissioner Hasina Begum said, "I was busy with another programme all day. I came to know about the matter in the afternoon. A group of students are there, but I have not yet received information about who did the work."