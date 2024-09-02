BNP leader Salahuddin apologises for ‘inadvertently’ using S Alam’s vehicle

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed offered an apology to the country's people today for "inadvertently using a vehicle owned by the S Alam Group".

"I apologise if I hurt the feeling and sentiment of the country's people with my oversight and unintended mistake," he said.

The BNP leader expressed his regret while talking to reporters at his Gulshan residence this afternoon.

"I participated in the reception in my own constituency after 10 long years. I could not decide which vehicle I would take from the airport. It was determined by Chakaria BNP president and general secretary who organised the reception," he said.

After landing at the airport, Salahuddin Ahmed said their party leaders and activists requested him to get in that vehicle.

"I was not in the mood at that time to find out whose car it was. I was emotional as I was returning to my home district after 10 years. There was a strong desire in my mind when I would be able to visit the graves of my parents," he said.

After media reported about the vehicle, Salahuddin said he came to know that one of his younger brothers from his area, who used to look after S Alam's land issues, came with that vehicle as the company allowed him to use the vehicle on different occasions.

"That man came to the airport like others to welcome me in that vehicle. Neither he nor I knew that I would get into that vehicle."

Since reports on the matter were published in the media, it was natural that confusion was created in the public mind.