Top News
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Sep 2, 2024 06:00 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 06:16 PM

Most Viewed

Top News

BNP leader Salahuddin apologises for ‘inadvertently’ using S Alam’s vehicle

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Sep 2, 2024 06:00 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 06:16 PM
Photo: UNB

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed offered an apology to the country's people today for "inadvertently using a vehicle owned by the S Alam Group".

"I apologise if I hurt the feeling and sentiment of the country's people with my oversight and unintended mistake," he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The BNP leader expressed his regret while talking to reporters at his Gulshan residence this afternoon.

"I participated in the reception in my own constituency after 10 long years. I could not decide which vehicle I would take from the airport. It was determined by Chakaria BNP president and general secretary who organised the reception," he said.

After landing at the airport, Salahuddin Ahmed said their party leaders and activists requested him to get in that vehicle.

"I was not in the mood at that time to find out whose car it was. I was emotional as I was returning to my home district after 10 years. There was a strong desire in my mind when I would be able to visit the graves of my parents," he said.

After media reported about the vehicle, Salahuddin said he came to know that one of his younger brothers from his area, who used to look after S Alam's land issues, came with that vehicle as the company allowed him to use the vehicle on different occasions.

"That man came to the airport like others to welcome me in that vehicle. Neither he nor I knew that I would get into that vehicle."

Since reports on the matter were published in the media, it was natural that confusion was created in the public mind.

Related topic:
Salahuddin AhmedS Alam
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Salahuddin can&#039;t say how he ended up in Shillong

Indian cops arrest Salahuddin for intrusion

9y ago

Salahuddin to be produced at court tomorrow

9y ago
Salahuddin can&#039;t say how he ended up in Shillong

Salahuddin can't say how he ended up in Shillong

9y ago
BB suspends lending activities of six S Alam-linked banks

BB restricts lending activities of six S Alam-linked banks

2w ago

Want to meet Salahuddin as soon as possible: Wife

9y ago
বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

আমি মনে করি, কোনো এক পর্যায়ে, কোনো এক কারণে পাকিস্তানের সঙ্গে সম্পর্কে একটু টানাপোড়েন ছিল। এখন স্বাভাবিক একটা সম্পর্কে যদি উন্নীত হয়, আমাদের সবার খুশি হওয়া উচিত।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

পুলিশের ওপর সরকারের এখনও নিয়ন্ত্রণ প্রতিষ্ঠিত হয়নি: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification