Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 11, 2024 03:27 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 04:16 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

BNP’s Salahuddin returns from India after 9 years

Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 11, 2024 03:27 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 04:16 PM
Photo provided by BNP's media cell

After spending over nine years in India, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed returned to Bangladesh this afternoon.

"Salahuddin Ahmed departed from Delhi on a flight at 11:00am today and arrived at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:15pm," Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell, told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to BNP sources, Salahuddin exited the airport through the VIP gate at 3:00pm after completing the immigration process, with many party leaders and activists welcoming him.

In 2015, after being missing for 62 days, Salahuddin, a former state minister, was found in Shillong, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya on May 11.

He was arrested for entering India without valid documents and charged under the Foreigners Act.

Later, Shillong police pressed charges against him in the case.

BNP alleged that Salahuddin was abducted from his home in Uttara, Dhaka, on March 10, 2015, by individuals posing as detectives.

On October 26, 2018, a court in Shillong acquitted him of the charges related to his illegal entry.

This verdict was upheld by a higher court on February 28, 2023, which also directed the Indian government to arrange for his return to Bangladesh.

Related topic:
Salahuddin AhmedBNP
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BNP postpones April 26 rally

Upcoming upazila elections: BNP remains split over joining polls

4m ago

Salahuddin's condition now stable

9y ago

Salahuddin ill, BNP for treatment in Singapore

9y ago
BNP postpones April 26 rally

‘Boycott India Campaign’: Top BNP leaders in two minds

4m ago
Salahuddin Ahmed remains missing

Inshallah, I am well: Salahuddin tells wife

9y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মাঠে নেই পুলিশ

বাহিনীটির যেসব সদস্য থানায় যোগ দিয়েছেন, তারাও সেনা সদস্যদের সহায়তায় নৈমিত্তিক কাজগুলোই শুরু করছেন।

২০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশকে লাঠিয়াল বাহিনীর মতো ব্যবহার করা হয়েছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification