BGB providing care for victims of recent violence

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is providing medical treatment to students and civilians injured during the recent quota reform movement and subsequent anti-government protests.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said so today after visiting the BGB Hospital in Dhaka's Pilkhana.

Currently, 22 students and civilians are receiving treatment at the hospital, along with injured BGB members. Authorities are considering admitting more civilian patients if needed.

During his visit, the adviser spoke with injured patients and reviewed the progress of their treatment.

"All those injured in the violence during the anti-discrimination student movement at BGB Hospital are doing well," he told reporters after his visit.

He urged everyone to support the government's efforts in ensuring that the injured receive proper care.

A statement from the BGB headquarters revealed that three BGB members, two of whom were on duty with the Rapid Action Battalion, and 130 others across the country were injured during recent events. Of these, 15 seriously injured members were treated at the BGB hospital, with four still undergoing treatment. Additionally, 19 students from Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College and Birshreshtha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College, alongside some civilians, all of whom were injured in the protests, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.