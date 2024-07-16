Bangla Blockade: 2 Biman flights delayed for heavy traffic on Airport Road

Two flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were delayed due to traffic congestion on Airport Road this afternoon.

The Dammam-bound flight (BG349), scheduled to depart at 3:00pm, was delayed by 30 minutes, while the Jeddah-bound flight (BG331), scheduled to depart at 2:05pm, left the airport around 3:30pm, said Bushra Islam, general manager (public relations), Biman.

Students of Northern University took to Airport Road this morning, staging demonstrations at Kawla and other points to press home their one-point demand for reform to the quota system in government jobs.

The blockade led to severe traffic congestion on the road, leading to delays for passengers, said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"We have also asked different airlines to keep their respective check-in counters open for additional time to accommodate delayed passengers," added the group captain.

"We are relentlessly working in coordination with traffic police, airlines, Armed Police Battalion, and Aviation Security to address the situation," the group captain concluded.

Authorities at Dhaka airport and different airlines have urged outbound passengers to budget for extra time while travelling to the airport amid the ongoing quota reform movement.