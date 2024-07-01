Injured Sabalenka pulls out of Wimbledon; Osaka breathes easier   

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka after a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 1, 2024. [R] Japan's Naomi Osaka poses for a selfie with a fan after her winning her first round match in Wimbledon on the same day. Photo: Reuters

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka and 16th seed Victoria Azarenka pulled out of Wimbledon shortly before their opening matches on Monday due to shoulder injuries, organisers said, leaving the women's draw short of a pair of Grand Slam champions.

Sabalenka, who was set to face American Emina Bektas, was replaced in the draw by Russian Erika Andreeva, while fellow Belarusian Azarenka's spot was taken up by another lucky loser in Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot.

"I tried everything to get myself ready but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating," Sabalenka said on Instagram.

"I pushed myself to the limit in practice today to try my best, but my team explained that playing would only make things much worse," she added.

"This tournament means so much to me and I promise I'll be back stronger than ever next year."

Sabalenka, who suffered a lower back injury this year and struggled with illness at the French Open during her quarter-final loss to 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, sustained the issue during last month's Berlin Open.

The Australian Open champion said on Saturday that she was still not 100% heading into the year's third Grand Slam.

Since claiming her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2023, the 26-year-old Sabalenka has established herself as one of the most consistent players in major tournaments.

She reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year, as well as the U.S. Open final, and started 2024 by defending her Melbourne crown.

Azarenka, winner of the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, had been set to take on Sloane Stephens.

Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova had earlier pulled out before her clash with Emma Raducanu due to illness.

Relief for Osaka

Former world number one Naomi Osaka navigated a tricky first round match against France's Diane Parry, eventually winning 6-1 1-6 6-4 with the help of some nervous serving from her opponent.

The 26-year-old Japanese, who entered the draw as a wildcard, looked to be in total command in the first set, her hefty groundstrokes hitting the lines and her big serve forcing Parry on to the back foot.

But Osaka, who returned to the tour this year after 15 months of maternity leave for her daughter who turns one on Tuesday, appeared to lose concentration and rhythm in the second set and 21-year-old Parry, ranked 53, took advantage.

"I wish I could say I enjoyed (the match) all the time," Osaka, who has won both the U.S. and Australian Opens twice, said in an interview on court. "My heart was racing."

The match see-sawed into the third set with the players trading breaks at the start.

Osaka, who was playing at Wimbledon for the first time for five years, saved break points in a difficult ninth game to lead 5-4 before Parry's serve crumbled and she produced three double faults to concede the match.

"I feel like these are the type of matches that you kind of have to play just in order to ease into the tournament," Osaka said after thanking the crowd for getting behind her.