Tennis
Reuters, Paris
Tue May 28, 2024 11:50 PM
Last update on: Tue May 28, 2024 11:58 PM

Most Viewed

Tennis
French Open

Sabalenka mows down teenager Andreeva in first round

Reuters, Paris
Tue May 28, 2024 11:50 PM Last update on: Tue May 28, 2024 11:58 PM
Aryna Sabalenka in action during the first round match against Russia's Erika Andreeva in Paris on May 28, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka launched her bid for a maiden French Open title and second Grand Slam crown of the year with a breezy 6-1 6-2 first-round win over Russian teenager Erika Andreeva on Tuesday that will serve as a warning to her main rivals.

The 26-year-old, who successfully defended her Australian Open title earlier this year, arrived at Roland Garros as a top contender after strong results in the European clay swing and wasted little time to get going on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After breaking in the fourth game when 19-year-old Andreeva hit a double fault, Sabalenka fired up her forehand to quickly build up a 5-1 lead and closed out the opening set when her opponent sent a shot wide.

Sabalenka pounced on world number 100 Andreeva's serve again to grab the lead in the second set before handing the break back while attempting a chip from deep, but last year's semi-finalist promptly surged ahead 4-2 after saving more breakpoints.

Having neutralised the increased threat from Andreeva, she wrapped up the contest on serve in 68 minutes, finishing it off on her third matchpoint with a sublime drop shot at the net to huge cheers from the crowd.

Related topic:
Aryna Sabalenka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sabalenka 'heart-broken' over death of former boyfriend

2m ago

Sabalenka thrashes Kenin to sail into China Open second round

8m ago

Swiatek to face Sabalenka for Rome title and Serena record

1w ago

Tennis rallies around Sabalenka after boyfriend's death

2m ago
Iga Swiatek

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Sabalenka, Gauff crash out

1m ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘অনির্ভরযোগ্য আচরণ’: আ. লীগ সংশ্লিষ্ট ১৪৮ অ্যাকাউন্ট-পেজ সরিয়ে দিল ফেসবুক

২৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification