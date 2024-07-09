Djokovic leaves Rune in ruins, waltzes into last eight

Serbia's Novak Djokovic pretends to play the violin for his daughter as he celebrates winning against Denmark's Holger Rune during their men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2024. Photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic brushed aside Holger Rune in straight sets on Monday to reach a 60th Grand Slam quarter-final and 15th at Wimbledon.

World number two Djokovic, the seven-time champion at the All England Club, and chasing a record-setting 25th major, defeated his 15th-ranked Danish opponent, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The 37-year-old Serb, still sporting a knee support on his right leg after undergoing surgery last month, set the tone for Monday's fourth-round tie when Rune failed to win a single point in the opening three games.

He saved a break point in the 10th game of the second set before carving out another key break in the first game of the third.

Djokovic goes on to face Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur for a place in the semi-finals.