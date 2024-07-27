Your guide to safe and effective social media activism

To effectively harness the power of social media for activism while maintaining integrity, it is important to understand the do’s and don’ts of digital activism.

The rise of social media has transformed the landscape of activism, empowering individuals to amplify their voices and mobilise support for causes they believe in. However, with great power comes great responsibility – the digital realm is a double-edged sword, capable of catalysing change and stifling dissent. To effectively harness the power of social media for activism while maintaining integrity, it is important to understand the do's and don'ts of digital activism.

Do: Verify sources and facts

Always verify information from multiple credible sources before sharing. Look for consensus among reputable news outlets or official statements. You could also use reliable fact-checking websites or groups to verify claims and debunk misinformation. Additionally, you could seek insights from first hand witnesses, or other activists to provide informed perspectives.

Do: Promote reliable information

Prioritise sharing content from established news organisations, verified social media accounts, or credible individuals. Whenever possible, link directly to primary sources such as news reports, posts, or statements from authoritative bodies to ensure accuracy and transparency. You could also add context to the information you share to highlight the implications of the issue.

Do: Encourage critical thinking

Help your friends and followers develop critical thinking skills by explaining how to assess information for credibility, relevance, and bias. Learn to recognise common signs of misinformation, such as sensational headlines, anonymous sources, or lack of verifiable evidence. Create a chain of empowering responsible activism, especially in these times.

Do: Respect privacy and consent

Respect individuals' privacy rights by obtaining explicit consent before sharing personal stories, images, or videos that could potentially identify them in case of sensitive issues. If consent cannot be obtained or disclosing identities poses risks of harm, anonymise information to protect individuals from potential harm or retaliation.

Do: Protect yourself and your cause

Be very cautious about what you share online. If necessary, develop strategies to cope with the graphic content and information overload. Protect your digital assets by saving a copy of everything as backup. Understand your digital security rights, and speak to like-minded people. It is important to remember that you are not alone.

Don't: Spread unverified information

Refrain from sharing unverified rumours, hearsay, or speculative information that lacks credible sources or evidence. Unverified information has the potential to spread rapidly, especially on social media platforms, and this can lead to confusion, misinformation, and even panic among your followers and the broader community.

Don't: Misrepresent or exaggerate facts

Present information accurately and truthfully without exaggerating or distorting facts to manipulate emotions. Refrain from using sensationalist headlines or language solely to attract attention, as this can undermine the credibility of the larger issue. Remember, the focus should be on delivering valuable information, not merely attracting reactions.

Don't: Violate copyright laws

Do not use copyrighted material without proper attribution, permission, or a valid legal basis. It is crucial to respect the rights of creators and to understand the legal framework. By attributing or seeking permission, you acknowledge the hard work invested by the original creator and recognise their efforts in presenting them.

Don't: Lose focus or unity

Maintain focus on the core issue or cause without getting sidetracked by unrelated topics or tangents that could dilute the impact of your activism. During moments of crisis, while personal experiences are valid, sharing excessive emotional posts or unrelated content can overshadow the broader implications of the issue, such as freedom of speech and access to information.