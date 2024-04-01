Tech & Startup
Mon Apr 1, 2024 05:45 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 05:55 PM

PRESS RELEASE

Xiaomi Bangladesh announces eid promotions

Xiaomi has launched an Eid campaign in Bangladesh offering discounts on smartphones and other electronics.

The 'Eid with Mi' promotion centers around the recently released Redmi Note 13 series and Redmi 12 (8GB/256GB variant) smartphones. Customers who purchase one of these phones can receive discounts of up to 35% on select Xiaomi products, including the Xiaomi A Pro Series TV, Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds, and Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch, says a press release. 

According to the press handout, the Xiaomi A Pro Series TV is available at a 20% discount when purchased with a Redmi Note 13 series or Redmi 12 (8GB/256GB). The Redmi Watch 3 Active is offered at a reduced price of BDT 2,999 (marked down from BDT 4,299) with the purchase of a qualifying Redmi phone. Similarly, the Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds are available for BDT 1,499 (discounted from BDT 2,349) when bought alongside a Redmi Note 13 series or Redmi 12 (8GB/256GB).

The campaign is available for a limited time at select Xiaomi authorised retailers in Bangladesh.

