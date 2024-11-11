X tests free version of Grok AI chatbot in selected regions

Social network X, previously known as Twitter, is reportedly testing a free version of its AI chatbot, Grok, which has so far been limited to its premium subscribers. The chatbot, developed by Elon Musk's AI company xAI, is now being trialed among non-paying users, with early tests confirming access in select regions such as New Zealand.

Over the weekend, multiple app researchers and users highlighted that free access to Grok had become available to some users. Notably, TechCrunch verified that X is testing this free version in New Zealand, potentially signaling a wider rollout in the future.

Currently, access to Grok comes with certain limitations. According to app researcher Swak, users can make up to 10 queries every two hours using the Grok-2 model and 20 queries with the smaller Grok-2 mini version. Additionally, users are restricted to three image analysis queries per day. To qualify for free access, accounts must be at least seven days old and linked to a verified phone number.

Initially launched in August, the Grok-2 model is powered by Black Forest Labs' FLUX.1 technology and includes capabilities for image generation and analysis. Late last month, xAI further enhanced Grok's functionality by adding the ability to interpret and analyze images. Until recently, these advanced features were exclusively available to Premium and Premium+ subscribers.