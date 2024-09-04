Workplace-based training: A new trend in training to upskill Bangladeshi youth

Bangladesh's economy is in constant change and has the potential to grow to be worth $1 trillion in the decades to come. This transformation has been the result of the rise in employability and smart business in entrepreneurial and industrial sectors simultaneously. Urbanisation and trend waves have increased the demand for and profitability of convenience-based products, prompting the emergence of new industries in this sector to meet the demand.

With the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector emerging as a key driver of this expansion, the transition has been quite hopeful. Bangladesh is set to position itself to become the world's ninth-largest consumer market by 2030, with the FMCG sector projected to reach a remarkable $5.8 billion approximately. In this extremely promising landscape, the necessity of highly skilled and employable labour, however, is a more pressing concern now that must be addressed in order to fully utilise its potential.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), in the last 15 years, consumption expenditure for rural areas has increased significantly, reaching 103 percent from 81 percent. Over the years, the shift in spending patterns also indicates the demand for more consumer-based products, and, with that, the importance of creating a more employable and skilled workforce across Bangladesh.

Food, beverages, as well as personal hygiene goods and such, are all included in the product lines of the FMCG sector. As a result of its broad scope, qualified workers in a variety of departments are needed, such as production, quality assurance, and customer support. Despite the industry's promising projection, there is a significant lack of necessary skills. According to a recent training need assessment conducted by the BYETS (Building Youth Employability through Skills) project implemented by Swisscontact with leading FMCG industries, only 30% of the workers in the FMCG sector are classified as skilled, with the remaining 70% falling into the unskilled or semi-skilled categories. According to industry representatives, traditional training programs are not meeting current industry demands. Workers in this increasingly automated and export-oriented sector need training in areas such as Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Quality Management Systems, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), and finally, soft skills to stay competitive.

Due to a lack of trust in traditional training methods in mainstream industries, programs like BYETS are focusing on Work-Based Training (WBT) to equip Bangladeshi youth with essential technical and employability skills. Leading FMCG companies such as Ifad, Square, and City Group have collaborated with the project to provide industry-specific training through customised modules. By developing a pool of expert trainers within these companies, this approach ensures that the training is sustainable beyond the project and has a lasting impact.

In addition to this, WBT offers opportunities for on-the-job learning so that staff members may quickly apply their acquired practical abilities to their respective duties. This strategy increases the efficiency, confidence, and production in organisations while also improving the individual performance of the trainees.

Golam Mostafa, deputy manager (production) and a trainee of the BYETS project at IFAD Multi-products, shares his experience of the training, "It is a great learning opportunity for both technical skills and personal skills, such as communication and management at micro-levels. Our confidence has been boosted, and we are now able to train and guide our junior trainees in their needs as well. The training module and moderator have made learning easy and understandable for all."

Employees acquire required skills that affect their roles and performances through the development of specialised training modules, credited to the flexibility and adaptability of the modules. For example, training in productivity optimisation, quality control, and food safety gives employees the practical knowledge they need to effectively satisfy customer needs and uphold high standards.

Md. Zakir Hossain Mondal, head of plant operation at IFAD, says, "We are a company of 11 food-based plants with 1,200 employees. When the BYETS project of SwissContact reached out to us regarding the training program, the company board decided that it would be beneficial for our employees. The training was well-designed and gave the employees scientific reasoning for every guideline they had to follow. So far, we have only provided the training to one batch of employees. Our target is to provide the training to nine more batches," said Mondal.

The training program was divided into two parts: soft skills and food safety and hygiene. The training module incorporated both the experienced workers and the trainees so that they could meet the international standards of production. Arohi Akter Asha, a production assistant operator and trainee of the BYETS program from IFAD, expresses a boost in her confidence after attending the program. She says, "We learn about the proper implementation of hygiene and safety protocols through the training. It includes learning how to maintain personal hygiene and health, washing hands, wearing necessary safety equipment, hand gloves, nets, and so on. We also learn about the practicals of food hygiene, food safety, and environment-friendly habits. The learnings also encourage us to educate those around us on the issues of food safety and the importance of maintaining hygiene. The five-day long training program made me feel more educated and conscious."

The start of the workforce's up-skilling process via the WBT model emphasises the value of industrial, academic, and governmental cooperation. The training program focuses on inclusion and empowerment, paving the way for better education and enriching skills beyond any barriers, regardless of their roles or gender, for that matter.

A skilled workforce is undoubtedly the cornerstone of both sectoral progress and individual business growth. By encouraging and investing in employee development, organisations can cultivate a high-performing culture that fosters job satisfaction, reduces turnover, and propels the company forward. The key to unlocking the future potential of a better and greater economy is in the up-skilling of its root workforce.

The BYETS project is funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and implemented by Swisscontact