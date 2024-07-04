Worker robot in South Korea "commits suicide"

The robot, designed by California-based Bear Robotics, was capable of autonomous navigation across different floors and even carried a "civil service officer" card. Image: Bear Robotics

A robot civil servant in South Korea was found at the bottom of a six-and-a half foot staircase in Gumi City Hall, speculated to have committed the country's first "robot suicide". The robot, named 'Robot Supervisor' by citizens, was discovered unresponsive after what eyewitnesses reported as unusual behaviours - moving in circles and showing visible signs of confusion.

The robot's behaviour before the fall down the staircase had led local and international reports alike to speculate a range of causes behind this sudden incident, with many claiming "emotional breakdown" in the machine as a root cause. However, experts suggest that this might have been due to technical malfunction due to stress from increased workload.

Since its employment in August 2023, the Robot Supervisor has been an integral part of Gumi City Hall, responsible for delivering documents, promoting city events, and providing public information. The robot, designed by California-based Bear Robotics, was capable of autonomous navigation across different floors and even carried a "civil service officer" card, symbolising its integration into the city's workforce, working in the city hall from 9 am to 6 pm.

Gumi City is renowned for its advanced robotics integration, boasting one of the highest ratios of robots to employees worldwide. However, this incident has prompted a reevaluation of such extensive use of automation, particularly in roles traditionally occupied by humans.

The 'robot suicide' has also led many to wonder about the ethical implications of assigning heavy workloads to robots. In response to the incident, Gumi City has decided to suspend plans for introducing a second robot officer.