Why customers are already returning Apple Vision Pro headsets

Despite being heralded as the 'next big thing' in augmented reality by critics and fans alike, the Apple Vision Pro has begun to face a notable number of returns from early adopters. Image: Roméo A./Unsplash

The Apple Vision Pro, heralded as the 'next big thing' in augmented reality by critics and fans alike, has begun to face a notable number of returns from early adopters, marked by Apple's 14-day return policy. Priced at US$3,499, the AR headset by Apple has recently been at the centre of many complaints from customers, encompassing both hardware and software issues. Let's take a look at some of the most common complaints.

Comfort and weight: Many users reported discomfort, headaches, and motion sickness while using the Vision Pro. The weight of the device, particularly its front-loaded nature, has been a significant factor contributing to user dissatisfaction.

Productivity limitations: A substantial portion of users expressed disappointment in the device's productivity features. Some found it challenging to multitask effectively between virtual 'windows', and others mentioned issues with file management. According to one netizen, trying to code while wearing the headset proved to be a difficult experience, even causing headaches.

Lack of applications and content: Users noted that the current lack of applications and video content for the Vision Pro doesn't justify its high price tag. Some users expressed that the device didn't enhance their work or entertainment experiences, making it difficult for them to justify keeping it.

Display issues: The Vision Pro's display-related problems include excessive glare, a narrow field of view, and eyestrain. These issues have contributed to a less-than-ideal user experience, impacting both productivity and entertainment usage.

Isolation and sharing constraints: The device's design makes it difficult for users to share the experience with others due to the need for a precise fit. Users reported feeling isolated from family and friends, emphasising a lack of meaningful shared experiences.

User perspectives: Some users expressed that they would be open to trying a second-generation Vision Pro, suggesting that their dissatisfaction may not be solely due to the technology itself but rather specific issues with the current iteration.

As can be seen, the reasons for returning Apple Vision Pro headsets are multifaceted, with comfort issues being a major factor. While there hasn't been an official statement from Apple yet regarding their latest product's notable rate of user dissatisfaction, analysts believe the company is keeping a close eye on user feedback and may push potential updates to tackle these issues in the upcoming iterations of the AR headset.